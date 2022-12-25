Zelensky warns Ukrainians to prepare for all scenarios

NewsWorldZelensky warns Ukrainians to prepare for all scenarios
"We must be aware that our enemy will try to make this time dark and difficult for us," he said in his daily video address on Sunday evening. Russia had lost everything it could lose this year. But it is trying to compensate for its losses with the cunning of its propagandists, after the missile attacks on our country, on our energy sector," Zelensky said in a statement.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned the people of his country of further Russian attacks in the few remaining days of 2022.
"I know that darkness will not prevent us from leading the occupiers to their new defeats," Zelensky continued. "But we must be prepared for any scenario."
Zelensky directed sharp words at the Russian military, which killed at least 16 people and wounded another 64 with artillery attacks in Kherson in the south of the country on Saturday. "Brutes," he said. "We will find every murderer."