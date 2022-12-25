News World Zelensky warns Ukrainians to prepare for all scenarios

Zelensky warns Ukrainians to prepare for all scenarios

"We must be aware that our enemy will try to make this time dark and difficult for us," he said in his daily video address on Sunday evening. Russia had lost everything it could lose this year. But it is trying to compensate for its losses with the cunning of its propagandists, after the missile attacks on our country, on our energy sector," Zelensky said in a statement.

