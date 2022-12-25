Putin says Russia has always sought to resolve all disputes through negotiations

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Moscow has always sought to resolve all disputes through negotiations.

"We have always sought to ensure that all disputes that arise are resolved by peaceful means through negotiations. But unfortunately, the other side (Russia's opponents) felt differently," Putin said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 broadcaster.

"Divide and conquer, that's what they (opponents) have always sought to accomplish and are still seeking to. But our goal is different: It's to unite the Russian people," he said.

Putin also said that Russia is not refusing to hold talks on the war in Ukraine and is ready to engage with those involved.

"We are ready to seek an agreement with all who are involved in this process … but it's up to them. It's they (the West) who refuse talks, not us," he said.

He said that should the US provide Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, then Russia will destroy them "100%", as they are "a fairly outdated system."

In a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced a $1.85 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including a Patriot missile defense system.

The aid was announced during Zelensky's first foreign visit abroad since the start of Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.