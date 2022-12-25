Everyone must see ‘true face’ of PKK terror group - defense chief

The Turkish defense chief on Sunday said that everyone must see the "true face" of the PKK terror group after violent protests by supporters of the group left more than two dozen police officers injured in the French capital.

Evaluating the defense and security issues, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that with their successful operations, the Turkish Armed Forces have shattered the "terror corridor" that was aimed to be established in the south of Türkiye.

"No one should expect us to tolerate the terrorist elements nesting near our border. The Turkish Armed Forces have taken and will take all necessary measures at the appropriate place and time for the security of our country and noble nation," he said during a visit to units near the Syria-Türkiye border.

Regarding the violence perpetrated by supporters of the PKK terror group in which at least 31 French police officers were injured in Paris, Akar said: "They saw how troublesome it is to help and support terrorists."

"The snake fed by the French began to bite themselves," he added.

Having gathered at the central Place de la Republique at around 2.00 p.m. local time (1300GMT) on Saturday, thousands of supporters of the terror group marched to the Boulevard du Temple chanting pro-PKK slogans and carrying posters of the terror group's so-called leaders.

They then ripped off paving stones and threw them at the police, nearby homes, and shops. The attackers also destroyed bus stops.

The police intervened in the scene in a limited fashion, occasionally using tear gas against the attackers.

On Friday, a 69-year-old gunman in Paris opened fire, killing at least three people and injuring three others, according to local media reports.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Sunday that the shooter, named as William M. by the local media, has "pathological" hatred for foreigners and that he "wanted to kill foreigners" after a robbery in his home in 2016.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. Though normally officially banned, the terrorist group also has a presence in numerous European countries.