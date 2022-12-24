News Cinema Indian actress Tunisha Sharma dies on set of television series - police

Indian actress Tunisha Sharma dies on set of television series - police

20-year-old Indian actress Tunisha Sharma, who appeared in several Indian television series and Bollywood films, has committed suicide on the set of a television series, according to police.

Indian actress Tunisha Sharma has died on the set of a television series, according to police.



Sharma was first taken to a hospital on Saturday, where her death was confirmed, Indian news agency ANI reported, citing police.



The 20-year-old had committed suicide, they said. Investigations were still ongoing on Saturday.



Sharma was filming near the Bollywood metropolis of Mumbai, according to NDTV.



She has appeared in several Indian television series and Bollywood films.



Just a few hours before the news of her death, Sharma had posted on her Instagram account. Fans and followers expressed their shock and grief in the comments.







