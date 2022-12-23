US military: Six terrorists killed in airstrike in Somalia

The US military said it had killed six fighters of the al-Shabaab terrorist militia in an airstrike in Somalia.



In a statement, the command centre responsible for Africa announced that the attack took place on Friday in the small town of Adale about 250 kilometres north of the capital Mogadishu in the Middle Shabelle region.



As recently as Thursday, the Somali government announced that this region had been completely liberated from the al-Shabaab militia.



The US military repeatedly attacks al-Shabaab targets in Somalia in agreement with the government - mostly with unmanned drones.



Somalia is a country on the Horn of Africa with about 16 million inhabitants that has been rocked by attacks and violence for years.



For several months, the government has been carrying out a military offensive targeting al-Shabaab. The Islamist extremists control large parts of central Somalia as well as the south of the country.



With the support of armed clans and civilians, the military has recently been able to make major territorial gains at al-Shabaab's expense.

