NASA locates coldest place in Earth, where nights are especially deadly

NASA has recently said it knows the perfect destination if you are looking for a cold place to visit.

"You won't find anyone there, but the coldest place we've found on Earth (with the help of NASA satellites) is a high ridge on the East Antarctic Plateau," the agency said in a Facebook post.

"On a clear winter night, temperatures can drop to 135 degrees F below zero!" it added.

At that point, even gasoline freezes.

NASA first reported finding the planet's coldest spot in 2013, and the plateau has held the dubious honor every year since.

The National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) concluded that the East Antarctic Plateau was the world's coldest place after analyzing 32 years of data from various satellites, NASA said. The hollows of the plateau are considered the coldest points.

"Near a high ridge running from Arugs Dome to Fuji Dome, scientists found clusters of voids that have plummeted at record low temperatures dozens of times," officials said.

"The lowest temperature that the satellites detected [was] minus 136ºF (minus 93.2ºC), on August 10, 2010."

Scientists attribute the dangerous plateau temperatures to a combination of air "stationary for long periods, while continuing to radiate more heat into space."

However, the plateau is not "the coldest permanently inhabited place on Earth," the experts said.

That place is in northeastern Siberia, "where temperatures dropped to a chilling minus 90 degrees Fahrenheit (-67.8 degrees Celsius) in the cities of Verkhoyansk (in 1892) and Oimekon (in 1933)."