German survey: 2022 the worst year in a long time

Germans couldn't hide their disappointment at the past year in a recent survey, which revealed that a majority feel 2022 was the worst year for ages.



When asked about their thoughts on the past year, 61% agreed with the statement: "If you think about the current crises and problems, the past year 2022 was the worst year in a long time."



Only 28% disagreed with the statement, according to Thomas Petersen from the Allensbach Institute for Public Opinion Research, writing in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.



On the other hand, when it came to their own personal lives, 2022 apparently wasn't so bad.



In response to the question: "Would you say that the past year 2022 was a good year for you personally, or was 2022 not a good year for you?" 38% said that the year had been good for them personally.



A smaller proportion of the 1,035 people surveyed - 34% - said the year had in fact not been good overall.



A decade ago in 2012, when the question was last asked in this form, 53% said that the past year had been a good year.

