Film festivals demand release of Iranian actress Alidoosti

A coalition of international film groups, including major festivals and academies, are demanding the immediate and unconditional release of Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti.



The International Coalition for Filmmakers at Risk called on other cultural institutions worldwide to join them in demanding the Iranian government release the 38-year-old Alidoosti, who was arrested after expressing support for nationwide protests in Iran against the repressive regime and mistreatment of women.



"We declare our full and heartfelt solidarity with all those in Iran who stand up for their basic human rights and the freedom of expression and call on the Iranian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release Taraneh Alidoosti and her colleagues," wrote the coalition in a letter signed by the Berlin International Film Festival, the European and German film academies, the International Film Festival Rotterdam and the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam.



Alidoosti, one of Iran's most internationally successful actresses, was arrested on Saturday. The Iranian government has accused her of "spreading misinformation and supporting counter-revolutionary circles."



She starred in the 2016 Oscar-winning film "The Salesman."



This year, she celebrated the premiere of her latest film, "Leila's Brothers," at the Cannes Film Festival in France.



The Iranian government has prohibited the film from being shown in cinemas in the country.



