Taliban ban women from higher education in Afghanistan

The Taliban have banned women from university education in Afghanistan until further notice, meaning girls and women can now only attend primary schools.



Girls have been banned from secondary schools since the Taliban took over in August 2021.



In a statement published on Tuesday, all public and private universities and colleges were ordered to enforce the ban on women's education until further notice.



The statement signed by acting minister Sheikh Neda Mohammad Nadeem was shared by the Ministry of Higher Education and was available to dpa.



There was no explanation for the statement.



Since taking power, the militants have massively restricted civil liberties, despite international criticism. Girls and women are largely excluded from public life and teenage girls have been deprived from attending school beyond grade six since the takeover.



Women have even been banned from visiting public parks and gyms for several months.



