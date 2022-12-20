US welcomes Greek-Turkish dialogue, encourages more talks

The US welcomed on Tuesday recent discussions between Greek and Turkish officials, emphasizing they are a vital step toward achieving greater unity in the transatlantic alliance.

"This is a time when we need unity and cohesion between our allies, certainly between and among our NATO allies. We always regret the escalation of provocative statements," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

"The tensions within an alliance between two alliance members certainly does not help anyone. To that end, we welcome the recent meeting in Brussels between Anna-Maria Boura, Prime Minister Mitsotakis' diplomatic advisor, and Ibrahim Kalin, President Erdogan's spokesperson and chief advisor, and we continue to encourage these discussions at all levels," he added.

The comments come after senior officials from Greece, Türkiye and Germany met Monday in Brussels with German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit saying additional talks are likely.

The meeting brought together Kalin, Boura and German Chancellery Foreign and Security Policy Adviser Jens Ploetner, after weeks-long tensions between Ankara and Athens.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Athens in October and called for closer dialogue between Türkiye and Greece to solve bilateral problems and de-escalate tensions in the Mediterranean.

He said good neighborly relations between Ankara and Athens are vital not only for the two countries but for Europe and NATO.

Türkiye, a NATO member for more than 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarized under treaty obligations. Ankara says that such moves frustrate its good-faith efforts for peace.