US says 'no progress happening' with Iran on resuming nuclear accord

Talks to return the US and Iran to a key accord that restricted Tehran's nuclear activities remain at a deadlock and show no signs of resuming anytime soon, the White House said Tuesday.

"There is no progress happening with respect to the Iran deal now. We don't anticipate any progress anytime in the near future. That's just not our focus," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters during a virtual briefing.

Indirect talks to resume compliance with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) have been stalled for months and prospects of a resumption dimmed dramatically following Iran's provision of military drones to Russia to aid its war against Ukraine.

The deliveries have been staunchly opposed by the Biden administration and have served to further impede any efforts to return to negotiations.

Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from the landmark agreement in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate by taking steps away from its nuclear-related commitments.

Iran has since gone on to surpass limits on the amount of uranium it is allowed to possess, as well as the levels to which it is allowed to enrich the nuclear material.

The Biden administration has warned that while it would prefer to address Iran's nuclear program diplomatically via the JCPOA but warned it will not wait "forever" for Iran to agree to the curbs and inspections on its nuclear program under the pact.



