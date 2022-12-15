Italy to summon Iranian ambassador over human rights violations

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has said he will summon the new Iranian ambassador to Rome as soon as he takes office to condemn "in the strongest terms" the ongoing violation of human rights in Iran.

Addressing the Italian parliament on Wednesday, Tajani stressed that Tehran's brutal repression of the ongoing protests and the execution of some demonstrators are "unacceptable" for Italy.

He also called on the Iranian government to make a U-turn over the death sentences being handed down.

"No one can give themselves the right to take the life of another person. What is happening is unacceptable," the deputy premier said, asking for a credible response from Tehran for the protection of human rights.

"I want to summon the Iranian ambassador-designate as soon as he presents his credentials to the head of state," Tajani told lawmakers.

Iran on Monday hanged a man in public after he had been convicted for killing two members of the security forces, according to state media. That was the second execution in less than a week of people involved in protests against the Iranian government.

Massive protests erupted three months ago after the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, who was arrested and detained by morality police enforcing Iran's Islamic dress code laws.

Earlier this month, the Italian foreign minister also said he did not reply to a request by his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, to meet in Rome.

"The Iranian minister was invited by my predecessor," Tajani said, referring to former Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. "It was he who had proposed a bilateral meeting. We had a request from the Iranian foreign minister for a 'b2b' here in Rome and we have not given a response. There was no intention on our part to have a bilateral," he added.



