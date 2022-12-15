Erdoğan says may speak with Elon Musk about previous Twitter censorship against him

Türkiye's president said on Thursday that he may discuss censorship against him by Twitter's former management with the social media platform's current CEO Elon Musk.

"We closely follow the issues that came to the fore regarding the previous Twitter administration's interventions in the political space. But, I've already said I don't have a particularly positive view of social media," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters aboard the presidential plane as he returned from a trip to Turkmenistan.

"We do not owe our success in politics or diplomacy to social media," Erdoğan added.