Erdoğan offers Putin to form trilateral mechanism with Russia and Syria to accelerate dıplomacy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was quoted on Thursday as saying he proposed to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin forming a trilateral mechanism with Russia and Syria to accelerate diplomacy between Ankara and Damascus.

Erdoğan told reporters after a trip to Turkmenistan that he offered to Putin initiating a series of meetings between Türkiye, Russia and Syria to revisit long-strained relations with Damascus.

"First our intelligence agencies, then defence ministers, and then foreign ministers (of the three countries) could meet. After their meetings we as the leaders may come together. I offered it to Mr. Putin and he has a positive view on it," Erdoğan was cited as saying.

ANKARA APPROACHING 'POSITIVE POINT' TO SELL TURKMEN GAS

Erdoğan was quoted on Thursday as saying that Ankara was getting close to a "positive point" on selling Turkmen gas to European markets through Türkiye and that talks on the issue could be concluded early in 2023.

Erdoğan stressed in an interview after a trip to Turkmenistan that the energy ministers from Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan would discuss the details of the project.







