Erdoğan receives Duma speaker Volodin to hold closed-door meeting in capital Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received Russian parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin in the capital Ankara for talks.

The Turkish presidency did not share any further information about the closed-door meeting between Erdoğan and Volodin, speaker of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, at the presidential complex.





Earlier on Tuesday, Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop and Volodin discussed the development of ties between the parliaments of Türkiye and Russia, bilateral relations, and regional issues.