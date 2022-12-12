Zelensky: Ukraine experiencing ‘serious’ energy crisis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Sunday that the situation is "serious" regarding ongoing power outages in the country due to the damage caused by Russian attacks on critical energy infrastructure.

Zelensky addressed the public in a daily video message shared on Telegram, noting that power outages continue throughout the war-torn country.

He said Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv and other regions are particularly affected by the outages.





Zelensky meanwhile said he had a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, noting the two leaders discussed the expansion of the Black Sea Grain Corridor and global developments of great importance for Türkiye and Ukraine.

Zelensky said he also spoke by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron and noted he would speak with US President Joe Biden in the coming hours.





