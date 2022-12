Russian jet escorted Norwegian spotter plane over Barents Sea - ministry, cited by agencies

A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet escorted a Norwegian P-3 Orion military surveillance plane flying on Monday over the Barents Sea, Russian news agencies reported, citing Russia's defence ministry.

The Barents Sea is located in the Arctic Ocean and borders several countries, including Norway, Russia, and Sweden.

It is also located near Finland and the northwestern coast of Russia.