Erdoğan, Zelensky discuss grain deal, aid efforts over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan talked with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky over phone on Sunday, the Directorate of Communications of the country said.

The two leaders talked about the ongoing war in Ukraine as well as other recent issues like humanitarian aid to the country and the grain deal.

"Türkiye continues efforts to meet humanitarian aid needs of Ukrainian people during difficult winter months," Erdoğan told Ukraine's Zelensky over the phone.

"Turkish first lady taking care of over 1,000 Ukrainian orphans and their companions in Ankara," Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan added that the grain deal can be expanded to include different food products and other commodities, adding his hopes for a solution on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Zelensky, for his part, thanked the Turkish leader for sheltering Ukrainian children and providing hundreds of generators amid blackouts.