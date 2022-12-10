U.S. may lower level of diplomatic ties: Russia

Russia does not exclude that the U.S. may lower the level of diplomatic relations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday.

"It cannot be ruled out that the Americans will risk lowering the level of diplomatic presence or carrying out new mass expulsions," he said, expressing hope that it will not happen.

He said Russia is building relations with the U.S. based on the principle of reciprocity, including organizing the work of diplomatic missions.

Specifically, Moscow raises at all levels, the need for the Americans to return to normal consular visa relations, including the resumption of full-fledged visa services for Russian citizens on the territory of the country, he said.

"Taking into account the development of events around Ukraine, this problem is moving to the political plane and is being used by Washington as another element of pressure.

"Russian-American relations, going through the current most difficult period, are burdened with excessive confrontation, which is purposefully fueled by the US propaganda machine," he said.

Ryabkov expressed certainty that the U.S. will not change its attitude to Russia, regardless of who wins the election -- when it comes to relations with Russia, both American parties (Democrats and Republicans) have the same position.

"Russia is doctrinally declared an enemy and an opponent," he said, adding that it means that Washington will constantly use "the entire available arsenal of means -- economic, military-political, technological, information and propaganda and other pressure" against Moscow.

Russia will not put forward any initiatives regarding security guarantees or strategic stability but will note the principle that worked well in the Cold War -- peaceful coexistence, despite dividing values and ideals, he said.

The deputy foreign minister does not expect direct contact between Russian and U.S. representatives because there are no conditions for a "meaningful" meeting.

Regarding Ukraine, Ryabkov said Kyiv plays a role of "an obedient tool in a big anti-Russian game" and in accordance, the number of Western instructors and mercenaries in Ukraine is growing.

"The West, including the three nuclear-armed countries -- the US, Great Britain and France, is doing everything to increase its almost direct participation in the military actions that the Ukrainians are waging against our country," he said.

Russia is "concerned" about accusations of the possible use of nuclear weapons and has confirmed its commitment to the principle that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should not be unleashed, he said.

The U.S. will not lift anti-Russian sanctions even if the war in Ukraine ends, he said, and Washington "invariably conditions" the lifting of restrictions on the fulfillment of "unrealistic demands," and therefore "it is impossible to take such maxims seriously."

The deputy foreign minister called economic sanctions and the U.S. control of global media "two most effective American tools" that "cause Russia inconveniences," but cannot make Washington change its line.

Ryabkov said Russia has been under sanctions since 1949 and while some of the restrictions were lifted, others were simultaneously imposed.

He said right now Washington tries to provoke a default in Russia through, on one hand, cutting the flow of export money, and on the other by blocking Russia's international reserves.

The stability of the Russian economy irritates the U.S., especially now, when it experiences economic problems, he said.

Ryabkov confirmed that Russian and U.S. representatives had a meeting Friday in Istanbul to discuss "irritants" in bilateral relations.

But it is not "a political signal" that the countries are resuming a conversation on major issues but "just such a simple working moment," he said.

The diplomat said dialogue with the U.S. on prisoner exchanges will continue "without intermediaries," through a special channel determined by the presidents of the two countries.