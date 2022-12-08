Suspect in shooting deaths of 3 college students in US state of Virginia makes first in-person court appearance

The man accused of a shooting spree at the University of Virginia that killed three students Nov. 13 made his first in-person court appearance Thursday.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 23, entered the court shackled with handcuffs and leg irons.

Jones did not enter a plea but the judge scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for March 30.

His first hearing was held by video link from jail Nov. 16.

Virginia Commonwealth's Attorney James Hingeley told the judge that the state plans to call a large number of witnesses during the upcoming hearing.

If the judge decides after hearing from witnesses that the state has enough evidence to establish probable cause that Jones committed the killings, he will send the case to a grand jury.

Jones, a former member of the school's football team, is accused of opening fire on a charter bus as he and other students arrived on campus after a field trip to Washington, D.C.

Jones' Public Defender Liz Murtagh declined to comment on the case.

Authorities have not released a motive.

Jones is being held without bond on second-degree murder and other charges.