 Contact Us
News World US calls Iran execution over protests 'grim escalation'

US calls Iran execution over protests 'grim escalation'

"The execution of Mohsen Shekari represents a grim escalation in the regime's attempt to suppress dissent and quash these protests," said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

AFP WORLD
Published December 08,2022
Subscribe
US CALLS IRAN EXECUTION OVER PROTESTS GRIM ESCALATION

The United States on Thursday called Iran's first execution over ongoing protests a "grim escalation" and vowed that the clerical regime would be held to account.

"The execution of Mohsen Shekari represents a grim escalation in the regime's attempt to suppress dissent and quash these protests," said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security advisor, meanwhile warned on Twitter that the United States "will hold the Iranian regime accountable for the brutal violence it's committing against its own people."