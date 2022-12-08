Iran executes first protester since start of unrest in September

A demonstrator in Iran has been executed for the first time since mass anti-government protests began in September, state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday.



Accused of assaulting a security guard with a weapon and inciting terror, Mohsen Shekari was arrested in Tehran on September 25.



Iran's Revolutionary Court in the capital convicted him of "waging war against God".



An appeal was dismissed by the Supreme Court.



Shekari's death sentence was pronounced on November 20, according to the news agency Mizan.



German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the European Union will respond with tough measures.



The fact that the Iranian regime "is making a cruel example with these perfidious summary trials" and the death sentence "underlines the contempt for humanity of this regime, she said on Thursday during a meeting with her Irish colleague Simon Coveney in Dublin.



According to information from government circles, the German Foreign Office summoned the Iranian ambassador to Germany in connection with the incidents. This is considered a sharp diplomatic reaction.



"We have already seen for weeks that the repression and arbitrariness of the Iranian regime is becoming more and more brutal," Baerbock criticized.



"Death sentences are being used as instruments of terror, people are being arrested by the hundreds and thousands." In prisons, she said, sexualized violence is being used deliberately.



The events underline "how important it is that we as the European Union react with specific human rights sanctions. And we will continue to respond with tough measures."



Coveney said that at next Monday's meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, the EU would take a strong and united position and strengthen sanctions against Iran. Coveney spoke of a brutal response to legitimate protests in light of the execution.



Human rights activists called the trial a "sham."



Prominent Iranian activist and blogger, Hossein Ronaghi, who was recently released from prison on bail, said on Twitter, "we will not turn a blind eye to the executions."



"The execution of any protester will have serious consequences for you," Ronaghi said, addressing the Iranian regime. "Taking the life of one person is the same as taking the lives of all of us."



Although there was no information yet on the method of Shekari's execution, the death penalty in Iran is usually carried out by hanging.



The judiciary has taken a hard line against protesters, with several death sentences already being handed down to demonstrators in recent weeks. This is the first to be carried out.



In parliament, too, lawmakers often demand harsh sentences, up to and including the death penalty, for the thousands of imprisoned protesters.



Human rights activists have criticized the increase in death sentences carried out in Iran since the far-right President Ebrahim Raisi took office last summer.



At least 250 people were executed in the first six months of this year alone, mainly for drug-related offences, according to Amnesty International.



Anti-government protests continue across Iran. Many shopkeepers have closed their stores in protest since the beginning of the week.



Security forces were out in force in large parts of the country to prevent gatherings and protests.



Human rights activists estimate that at least 470 protesters have been killed and more than 18,000 arrested during the protests that have rocked the country since mid-September.



The protests were triggered by the death of a woman, Mahsa Amini, on September 16. She died in police custody after being arrested for violating Iran's strict dress code.



