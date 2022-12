News World China's Xi to start three-day visit to Saudi Arabia

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to arrive in Riyadh on Wednesday for a three-day visit, where he plans to meet Saudi, Gulf and Arab leaders, Saudi Arabia's official news agency SPA reported.



The visit starting on Wednesday evening will reportedly include meetings from Thursday onwards with King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed, as well as a summit with Gulf and Arab leaders.



Xi's visit comes around five months after U.S. President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia, and told Arab leaders that Washington "will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran."



The Gulf countries have enhanced their economic, political, and security relations with China over the years.



For Saudi Arabia, China is currently an important trading partner and its largest customer for crude oil.



Saudi and Chinese officials are expected to sign several bilateral agreements on energy, security, trade and investment sectors, the source added.