Glasgow Airport in lockdown after 'suspicious’ item found

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published December 05,2022
Glasgow International Airport on Monday has been put on lockdown amid reports that a "suspicious" item was found.

The incident took place at around 5:55 a.m. local time (0555GMT) as police were called to a report of a suspicious item within the security search hall of Glasgow Airport, said a statement by Glasgow police.

"As a precaution and in accordance with procedures, the check-in and security hall areas were closed to the public," it said.

Staff and members of the public have been moved from the check-in area to the multi-story car park, the statement said, adding that police and emergency services remain at the scene.

Meanwhile, in a Twitter post, Glasgow Airport said: "The terminal's check-in and central search areas are closed due to an ongoing incident and passengers have been moved outside the building to our covered car park."