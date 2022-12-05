Reports of bomb threats in Croatia cause evacuation of judicial institutions, shopping centers

Judicial institutions and shopping centers throughout the Balkan nation of Croatia were evacuated following reports of bomb threats, authorities said on Monday.

The Interior Ministry confirmed that unidentified people reported that bombs were planted throughout the country, especially in the capital Zagreb.

After police were deployed and the buildings were evacuated for security reasons, it soon became clear the reports were unfounded, said the ministry.

The ministry urged the public to notify the police if they see a suspicious package or person.

Shopping centers in the capital, which were evacuated for security reasons, will stay closed today.

Local media reported that a delegation from embattled Ukraine was in the country at the time of the bomb threat.

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war this February, many bomb threats have been reported in Croatia's neighbor Serbia, including for Belgrade to Moscow flights, as well as for airports.

Shopping malls and other public buildings have also gotten bomb threats in recent months.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has claimed that the foreign intelligence services of Ukraine and an unidentified EU nation are behind the threats.