Study shows EU residents split on supporting Ukraine, refugees

Europeans are divided on their willingness to keep supporting Ukrainian refugees, according to a study by the Mercator Forum for Migration and Democracy (MIDEM) at Germany's Dresden University of Technology.



Of those surveyed, 40% of Europeans were in favour of supporting Ukraine and accepting any negative consequences in doing so, while 39% said that support for Ukraine should be restricted because of economic and social effects.



In light of the energy crisis, support for Ukraine could decrease in the future.



A test of solidarity with Ukraine may be coming up in the next few months, said MIDEM director Hans Vorländer at the presentation of the study on Monday.



According to the study, 55% of Europeans wish to limit immigration of foreigners.



In eastern Germany, Hungary and the Czech Republic, a majority of people voted for restricted support of Ukraine.



In countries which have been largely open to refugees, such as Sweden, about two-thirds of respondents voted in favour of supporting Ukraine.



In countries with less experience with refugees, like Poland, the trend is in the opposite direction. There, 42% voted for restrictions. This was a greater fraction than any other European country.



According to researchers, the survey also showed that solidarity did not apply equally to all refugees. "While there is a great willingness to accept and help Ukrainian refugees, scepticism prevails toward refugees from other crisis regions," said Vorländer. Reservations were particularly strong in regards to immigrants from Islamic countries.