Macron: Arms sent to Ukraine not weakening French defence

President Emmanuel Macron has rejected criticism from right-wing nationalist leader Marine Le Pen and others that arms deliveries to Ukraine are weakening France's ability to defend itself against attack.



"That is both false and dangerous," Macron told the Sunday edition of the newspaper Le Parisien.



"As commander-in-chief of the armed forces, I can assure you that always, when we supply something, we do so while maintaining our defence capacities for our territory, our critical infrastructure and our citizens," he added.



Le Pen had said earlier to broadcaster CNEWS that France could not supply weapons to Ukraine for its defence against the Russian invasion at the expense of its own security.



All the equipment sent to Ukraine would not be available to France, whether for its own forces or for other supply contracts, she said. France should not send any more of its Caesar howitzers to Ukraine, Le Pen said.



Macron accused Le Pen of carrying on a "capitulation discourse" and of being a friend of Russian state violence.



"If we had not supplied the Caesar howitzers, the Ukrainians would have lost territory," Macron said. French nationals should know that the money was being spent "for the defence of our values and our freedom," he added.



France has to date supplied Ukraine with 18 of the powerful sef-propelled howitzers, with further arms deliveries planned.



Macron had said earlier that French industry would produce more arms more quickly and that France would retrieve arms sold to other countries that were not needed there.







