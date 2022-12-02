German president encourages more investment in Western Balkans

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called on German companies to become more involved in Western Balkan countries such as Albania and North Macedonia on Friday.



"Many companies have come here in recent years," he said during a visit to the Albanian city of Berat.



But Albanian President Bajram Begaj was right, he said: "If you want to stabilize the labour market here, if you want to give the economy here more of a boost, then more German investment is urgently needed."



Other states are also already investing in the region, Steinmeier continued. "Turkey has a very strong presence here, as do France and Italy. It is really time for more German companies to consider going here, to inquire about the conditions and to invest here."



There is one concern, Steinmeier added: the ability to hire local trained professionals: "Far too many young people have emigrated in recent years."



He assured his Albanian partners: "It is not in our interest to suck the Albanian or Macedonian labour market dry to fill our deficits and shortages."



Steinmeier's visit to Berat, considered one of the most beautiful cities in the country, concluded his four-day trip to the Western Balkans.



He had visited North Macedonia first and then Albania.

