Report: Ukrainian missiles hit fuel depot in Russian-occupied Donbass

A rocket attack by Ukrainian forces hit a fuel depot in Shakhtyorsk in the eastern Donbass region on Friday.



Several people were injured, Mayor Alexander Shatov of the pro-Russian administration announced, Russian state agency TASS reported, saying: "The fuel depot was hit, unfortunately there are casualties."



No further details were released on the impact of the two missile strikes at the depot.



According to Russian accounts, Ukrainian forces used HIMARS-type artillery rocket launchers in the attack, although this information could not be verified.



