France says growing violence against Palestinians in West Bank must stop

France on Friday demanded a halt to the growing violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

"The escalating violence against Palestinians in the West Bank must stop, and those responsible must be held accountable for their actions by the relevant authorities," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

France also urged all parties to refrain from further provocation and unilateral action.

It added that France is committed to the observance of international humanitarian law in the territories occupied by Israel and that settlements on these lands are illegal.

The statement came in the wake of many conflicts that took place in various parts of the West Bank since Tuesday in which five Palestinians lost their lives.