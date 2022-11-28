Türkiye rescues over 80 irregular migrants after illegal Greek pushbacks

The Turkish Coast Guard said Monday that they have rescued 84 irregular migrants after Greek authorities pushed them into Turkish territorial waters.

The coast guard units found 22 irregular migrants off the coast of Ayvacik in the northwestern Canakkale province after they were pushed back by Greek forces into Turkish territorial waters.

Separately, coast guard teams rescued 41 migrants after receiving information that there were groups of irregular migrants in rubber boats off the coast of Ayvalik district in Balikesir.

Additionally, a group of 21 migrants struggling in an inflatable raft off the Kusadasi district were pulled to the shore in Aydin on the Aegean coast, according to the local coast guard.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.