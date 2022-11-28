Türkiye committed to destroy terrorist group PKK: Erdoğan

Türkiye is committed to destroy the terrorist group PKK until its last terrorist is neutralized, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday.

"The terrorist organization, which has suffered great losses in operations Türkiye carried out along its southern borders, showed its dirty face by shedding the blood of innocents with its mortar attacks on civilian settlements on our borders," said Erdoğan, referring to cross-border terror attacks last week from YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria into southern Türkiye.

"We repeat once again our commitment to destroy the terrorist group that murdered a 5-year-old boy and a 22-year-old teacher in the attack in Gaziantep's (border) district of Karkamis, until its last militant is neutralized," Erdoğan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan said Türkiye's determination to establish a 30-kilometer-deep (18.6-mile) security strip next to its borders continues, something it previously sought to do with US and Russian cooperation on its southern border. Turkish officials have complained that Washington and Moscow failed to uphold their ends of the deal.

"We do not need to get permission from anyone while taking steps concerning the security of our homeland and our people, and we will not be held accountable to anyone," Erdoğan added.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the European Union, and the US, and is responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the terrorist PKK's Syrian branch.