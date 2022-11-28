Istanbul police reveal image of Taksim terror attack perpetrator Bilal Hassan posing in YPG uniform

Istanbul police have revealed some images of Taksim attack perpetrator Bilal Hassan posing in YPG uniform while operating at terror group's camps in the northern region of conflict-ravaged Syria. Hassan fled abroad after the deadly terror attack on Istiklal Street left six innocent people dead and dozens of others injured on November 13, 2022.



The judicial investigation has brought into open that YPG member Hassan had ordered female terrorist Ahlam Albashir to leave a time bomb, which led to several casualties, on the stomping Taksim street and escape from the scene without catching the attention.



According to security sources, Bilal Hassan organized all processes of the heinous Taksim terror attack after illegally obtaining explosive materials from the YPG terrorists in northern Syria to bring them into Türkiye by smuggling through the southern border.

