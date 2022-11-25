News World Moscow: Ukraine not interested in a peaceful solution on Crimea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is not interested in a peaceful resolution to the conflict over the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov says.



The Ukrainian president aims to recover the peninsula by military force. This would be tantamount to "dispossessing Russian territory," Peskov said, according to Russian news agencies.



Peskov added that this would not happen under any circumstances.



The Kremlin spokesman's comments followed a interview with Zelensky by Britain's Financial Times in which he made clear that Ukraine intended to recover the Crimean Peninsula, by military means, if necessary.







