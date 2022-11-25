England held by US as impressive Iran beat 10-man Wales

A lacklustre England were held to a 0-0 draw by the United States in their World Cup Group B encounter on Friday, with Iran reviving their last 16 hopes with a late 2-0 win over a weary Wales.



The Three Lions, famously beaten by the US at the 1950 World Cup, could have been the first team through to the Qatar last 16 with a win but instead will be happy to come away with a draw given the Americans had the better chances.



Qatar has now seen its fifth 0-0 draw already, with the entire tournament record not far away at seven.



England's impressive goal difference gives them a huge edge, with qualification from the group now going to the last round of matches on Tuesday. England meet Wales in a battle of Britain and the US face Iran in a game with political implications.



England were unchanged from the 6-2 thrashing of Iran in their opening game, with Harry Kane fit after a foot problem, but they were strangely ponderous from the off against the Americans.



"It wasn't our best performance for sure," said Kane. "It was a complete contrast to the other game against Iran. Overall we were playing a tough team and we move on."



The US were bolder than in the 1-1 draw with Wales and dominated in the first half. Haji Wright, the only new name in the starting line-up, headed wide before Weston McKennie fired over and Christian Pulisic struck the bar.



Kane had one early effort blocked and Mason Mount had England's best first-half chance saved.



A nervous atmosphere among England fans enveloped in the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor with Bukayo Saka, who shone against Iran, struggling in particular.



The US dropped back in the second half and defended superbly as a unit when needed, giving England little room to work with.



"Every time you can get a shut out in the World Cup it is a good thing," said US coach Gregg Berhalter, whose side have two points so far ahead of meeting Iran in the group finale.



"We know five points gets us in, we have to concentrate on the five points."



With tempo lacking, England coach Gareth Southgate put on winger Jack Grealish but also defensive midfielder Jordan Henderson for the ineffective Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham.



The Euro runners-up had more possession as the game wore but created only a Kane header wide, with the introduction of Marcus Rashford also not helping and supporters booed at the end.



Defender Harry Maguire said: "We weren't at our best but in the end it is a point which puts us in a strong position in the group. We had to work hard out there. We weren't clinical, we weren't ruthless enough in the final third."



Improved Iran earlier scored twice deep into stoppage time for a highly deserved victory over 10-man Wales to stay in the World Cup and spoil Gareth Bale's record 110th cap.



Roozbeh Cheshmi eight minutes into added time and Ramin Rezaeian another three minutes on sealed the fate of Wales, who had goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey sent off in the 88th upon video review after he had wiped out Mehdi Teremi.



Iran were the better team and unlucky when Sardar Azmoun and Ali Gholizadeh hit the right and left post within a few seconds shortly after the restart while Wales' best opportunities came early from Kieffer Moore and late from Ben Davies.



Hennessey was the first player to be dismissed in Qatar and Bale was no real factor this time around after salvaging the 1-1 draw against the US with a penalty in their first group game.



Iran, with five new players, showed a very different face than in their opening mauling by England and can reach the knock-out stages for the first time in their sixth attempt while Wales need a miracle.



Iran won their only other World Cup duel with the US, 2-1 in 1998.



"A wonderful day for us," Iran coach Carlos Queiroz told the BBC. "This is just the beginning, but we need to finish the job. All respect to my players, today showed they love to play football."



Bale said: "We are gutted, there is no other way to say it. We fought until the last second and we need to go again. It is going to be difficult for us for sure. We will have to see. We recover and we have to go again."



Iran players sang the national anthem this time after remaining silent against England in an apparent protest against their regime and in connection with wide-ranging protests at home while a large number of their fans appeared to boo it.



