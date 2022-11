Displaced Syrians stage protests near Türkiye-Syria border to call for removal of YPG/PKK from their land

A great number of Syrian protesters gathered near the Oncupinar border crossing with Türkiye to call for the YPG/PKK terrorists to be cleared from their lands. The displaced Syrians also chanted slogans praising the Turkish army that conduct the cross-border operations to clear the northern region of war-torn Syria from terror elements.

