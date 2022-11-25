Greece to expand area to discover hydrocarbon reserves

A general view shows the facilities of the Greek gas operator DESFA LNG terminal, on the islet of Revithoussa, Greece, September 21, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

Greece will expand the area it hopes to discover hydrocarbon reserves, local media reported on Friday.

To this end, a new Navtex navigational alert will be issued by Saturday morning and the field of research extends further south off the coast of Crete from the previous coordinates established on Nov. 7, according to ERT public broadcaster.

Multiple news outlets also revealed that the move came on request by the U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil, which is currently carrying out seismic research off the coast of the island of Crete.

On Nov. 7, Greece announced Exxon Mobil will soon start seismic surveys in two new spots for potential energy sources in the country's waters.

The surveys are since underway in the two blocks, located in the southwest of the Peloponnese peninsula and the island of Crete in the coming days.