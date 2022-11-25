Berlin and Paris reaffirm strong Franco-German relations at meeting

French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed the strong ties between France and Germany at a meeting in Berlin on Friday.



The meeting follows weeks of reports of disharmony in Franco-German relations over key issues including energy, defence and industrial policies.



"It is clear that the more difficult times are, the more important the Franco-German partnership is," Scholz, the leader of the Social Democrats, said on Friday after a meeting with Borne in Berlin.



"Franco-German relations are exceptionally close and rich," Scholz said, adding that they would continue to be deepened.



Scholz and Borne signed a declaration of solidarity in the energy sector.



In the energy agreement negotiated by German Economics Minister Robert Habeck and France's Energy Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Germany pledged to deliver electricity supplies to France.



France, in turn, promises Germany gas supplies.



"Friends stand by each other in times of need. Germany and France exemplify common European solidarity," said Scholz.



"The friendship between our two countries is crucial. It has already proven that it can withstand tests and overcome many challenges," Borne also said, adding that "it has already proven that it can create solutions and move Europe forward."



She continued by saying that Europe was in a state of crisis and that the strength of Franco-German relations was more important than ever.



The pair must become the engine of a united Europe, she said.



The French prime minister emphasized the solidarity of both countries with mutual electricity and gas supplies in the upcoming crisis winter.



She also stressed both countries' determination to continue to stand by Ukraine together.



The French premier, who took office in May, had originally been scheduled to travel to Berlin in September. However, the visit had to be delayed when Scholz contracted the coronavirus.



Borne's Berlin trip was seen as an attempt to revive German-French relations which have been strained in recent months, due to differing positions on a number of issues and a lack of communication as reflected in the postponement of a joint ministerial council meeting, originally planned for the end of October.



