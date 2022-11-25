Erdoğan slams international community over lack of reaction on latest terror attacks

The Turkish president on Friday lashed out at international politicians, non-governmental organizations, and media for their lack of reaction against the latest YPG/PKK terror attacks that killed three civilians, including a child and a teacher, in southeastern Türkiye.

"If the terrorist organization had murdered teachers and children in such a heinous way anywhere, it would have dominated the agenda for days, weeks, and months," said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a speech at an event marking International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.





Last week, at least three people, including a child and a teacher, were killed in multiple rocket attacks by the YPG/PKK terror group in Türkiye's southeastern Gaziantep province.

"When it comes to Türkiye, apart from the messages of crocodile-tear-like condemnations, neither politicians, NGOs, nor the media make any significant noise about it," Erdoğan said.

He also decried the failure of Western human rights defenders to side with Diyarbakir mothers -- a group of mothers protesting and seeking the return of their children that they say were kidnapped by the PKK terror group.

"Where are the global human rights groups? Do they ever come and visit Diyarbakir mothers?"





Since Sept. 3, 2019, families whose children were allegedly abducted or forcibly recruited by the PKK have camped outside the Diyarbakir offices of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) -- a party the Turkish government said has links with the terror group, and is currently facing a closure case in the nation's highest court.

Demonstrations have since spread to other provinces, including Van, Mus, Sirnak, and Hakkari.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's terrorist branch in Syria.