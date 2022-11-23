Türkiye condemns attacks on civilians as twin blasts rock West Jerusalem

Türkiye on Wednesday condemned attacks targeting civilians as two explosions hit West Jerusalem earlier in the day.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed sorrow over the blasts that killed one person and injured many others.

"We condemn this terrorist attack targeting civilians, wish a speedy recovery to the injured, and extend our condolences," said a ministry statement.

It voiced Türkiye's "deep concern" about the recently escalating tension and loss of lives in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Two explosions rocked West Jerusalem on Wednesday, according to Israeli police.

An Israeli was killed and at least 14 others injured in the suspected bomb attack, said the police.