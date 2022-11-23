GERMANYS SCHOLZ SAYS PUTIN SEEMS UNABLE TO WIN WAR ON BATTLEFIELD

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has condemned the targeted Russian bombing of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine as he argued Russia's chances of battlefield victory were gone.



"This bombing terror against the civilian population must stop - and immediately," said the German leader after a meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiadis in Berlin.



He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was once again showing how ruthlessly he was proceeding with this war, "A war he can no longer win on the battlefield at all, that much seems clear," Scholz said, calling on Putin to stop the war.

