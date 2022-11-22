New government formed in Bahrain

A new government was formed in Bahrain on Tuesday, according to the state news agency BNA.

The move came shortly after King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa accepted the resignation of the government and assigned Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad with forming a new Cabinet.

The new Cabinet lineup includes three new ministers for the portfolios of industry, education and youth affairs. Other ministers of the previous government remained in their positions.

Tuesday's government formation comes two days after the Gulf country's parliamentary elections.

*Ikram Imane Kouachi contributed to this report.