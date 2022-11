The European Commission has approved a further €2.5 billion ($2.57 billion) to support Ukraine, the commission's president, Ursula von der Leyen, tweeted on Tuesday.



The commission also plans to spend €18 billion for Ukraine for 2023, with funding disbursed regularly, she added.



The money is intended for "urgent repairs and fast recovery leading to a successful reconstruction," the German politician wrote.



"We will keep on supporting [Ukraine] for as long as it takes."