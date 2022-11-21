Iran makes progress in uranium enrichment program: Israel

Israel's military intelligence chief said Monday that Iran has made "significant progress" in its uranium enrichment program.

"I wonder what the international community will do when Iran starts enrichment at 90 percent," Major-General Aharon Haliva said at a conference for the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) in Tel Aviv in central Israel.

He said Iran was facing increasing pressure, pushing it to be "more aggressive, so we should expect much more aggressive responses in the region and in the world."

Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests since September over the death of a young Iranian woman in police custody.

"From the beginning of 2022 we have counted… including cyberattacks, around 100 operations that the Iranians carried out," Haliva said.

The Israeli intelligence chief claimed that Iran was considering to attack the World Cup tournament in Qatar.

"The only thing holding them back is how the Qataris will react," he said.

There was no comment from Iranian authorities on Haliva's allegations.