Erdoğan congratulates Tokayev on his election victory

According to the statement made by the Turkish Presidency of Communications on Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Kassym Jomart K. Tokayev on his victory in the presidential elections in Kazakhstan.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published November 21,2022
(AA Photo)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym Jomart K. Tokayev on Monday.

According to the statement made by the Turkish Presidency of Communications, Erdoğan congratulated Kassym Jomart K. Tokayev on his victory in the presidential elections in Kazakhstan.

Wishing the election results may be auspicious for the friendly and brotherly Kazakhstan, the Turkish president expressed his belief that the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between the two countries would further strengthen and deepen in the new era.