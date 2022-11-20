Russia says destroyed Motor Sich facility aircraft engines are built

Spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Defense Igor Konashenkov said that the facility where aircraft engines were made at the "Motor Sich" factory in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, was destroyed.

Sharing information about the activities of Russian military forces in the Russia-Ukraine War, Konashenkov said the Russian army repelled the attacks of the Ukrainian forces in the south of Kupyansk, Krasny Liman and Donetsk, adding that in the clashes here, about 120 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized.

Claiming also that a large number of military equipment was also destroyed, Konashenkov said, "The facility where aircraft engines of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were assembled in the defense factory called 'Motor Sich' in the city of Zaporizhia, Ukraine, was destroyed by the Russian Air Force with a high-precision weapon." said.

Noting that 2 US-made HIMARS multi-barreled rocket launcher missiles and 4 M777 howitzers were destroyed, he said that 6 unmanned aerial vehicles belonging to the Ukrainian army were also shot down.

"To date, 333 aircraft, 177 helicopters, 2,538 unmanned aerial vehicles, 388 air defense missile systems, 6,729 tanks and armored vehicles, 899 multi-barrel rocket launchers, 3,604 howitzers and mortars, 7,293 private military vehicles were destroyed."

Expressing that the Ukrainian army carried out attacks against the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and fired a total of 25 cannons, Konashenkov stated that the radiation situation was within normal values.

Konashenkov noted that the damage to the power plant as a result of the attack will be evaluated.