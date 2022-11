One irregular migrant dies when dinghy sinks off Greek island of Kos

One irregular migrant died when a dinghy sank off the Greek island of Kos (İstanköy), said the Greek Coast Guard in a statement on Thursday.

Acting on an emergency call, two coast guard boats picked up 11 migrants off the island's eastern coast, the statement reported.

However, when the migrants were taken to the island's port, medical teams found that one of them was dead, it added, noting that a preliminary investigation is being carried out by the Kos Port Authority.