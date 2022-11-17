News World Poland: Ukraine not automatically part of missile strike probe

"If guests from Ukraine want to look at the ongoing investigation, then it will be possible to show it to them, as it was shown to me today," Duda said on Thursday after a visit to the impact site in the village of Przewodów. "But when it comes to active participation in the investigation, access to documents, to information, then it already requires specific contractual bases in terms of international law and international agreements," he said.

DPA WORLD Published November 17,2022

Involvement of Ukrainian specialists in the investigation into the missile strike on Polish territory is bound by the rules of international legal assistance, according to Poland's President Andrzej Duda.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously claimed that experts from his country would be allowed to participate in the investigation, saying that the corresponding confirmation had come from Poland.



Duda did not explicitly comment on whether Poland had given the green light or not.



