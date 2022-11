A Dutch court on Thursday convicted three men and acquitted one for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014 that killed all 298 people on board.

Russians Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinsky and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko "are found guilty" of murder and intentionally causing an aircraft to crash, while Russian Oleg Pulatov was not guilty, head judge Hendrik Steenhuis said.

It also sentenced them in absentia to life imprisonment.