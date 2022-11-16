Biden: Missile that hit Polish village may have come from Ukraine

There are indications that the rocket which hit a village in eastern Poland was an anti-aircraft missile from Ukraine, US President Joe Biden told world leaders during a meeting on Wednesday, dpa has learned.



Biden is said to have spoken of a missile of the S-300 system during an emergency meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. When briefing reporters after the meeting he said preliminary information showed that it was "unlikely" that the rocket had been launched from Russian territory. The White House website called the session an "emergency roundtable." It took place behind closed doors after journalists were asked to leave.



A missile hit a farm in Przewodów, some 6 kilometres from the border with Ukraine at 3:40 pm (1440 GMT) on Tuesday, killing two people, according to the Polish Foreign Ministry.



Warsaw had confirmed earlier that the rocket was Russia-made, but said it was still unclear who fired it. Both Ukraine and Russia use Soviet-designed missiles, as Moscow continues to wage its war against the neighbouring country.



The explosion in Poland, a NATO member, immediately sparked concerns that the alliance might be drawn into Russia's nearly nine-month war against Western-backed Ukraine.

The White House has been cautious in its initial response and has not attributed blame for the missile.

Polish President Andrzej Duda also sought to calm tensions, saying there was no "unequivocal evidence" for where the missile came from and that he saw it as an "isolated" incident.

"Nothing indicates to us that there will be more," he said.

In an early morning phone call from Bali, Biden told Duda that "they and their teams should remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as the investigation proceeds," the White House said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had reached out to his Polish and Ukrainian counterparts.

"We pledged to remain closely coordinated in the days ahead as the investigation proceeds and we determine appropriate next steps," Blinken said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet that he had called for a "stiff and principled" response during the call with Blinken.

Biden, pictured in a White House photograph huddling with Blinken and his national security advisor Jake Sullivan early Wednesday, was due to leave Bali for Washington, DC later.

The war in Ukraine has overshadowed the G20 meeting, with President Vladimir Putin missing the international conference and Biden leading efforts to build unity on condemnation of the Kremlin.